Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.83

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.83 and last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 1323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.
OPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.29 and a beta of 1.16.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,294.04%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.
Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPI)
OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.
