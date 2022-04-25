Only1 (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0830 on Top Exchanges

Only1 (LIKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Only1 has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Only1 has a market cap of $7.96 million and $988,771.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Only1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00104531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Only1

Only1 is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,855,933 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.