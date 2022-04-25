Opium (OPIUM) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Opium (OPIUM) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $652,025.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001123 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Opium has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.63 or 0.07390039 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

