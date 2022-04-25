OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $182.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.51.

OptiNose ( NASDAQ:OPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that OptiNose will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $54,805.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in OptiNose by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 71.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

