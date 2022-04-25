OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Capitalization Tops $390,560.42

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $390,560.42 and $78,035.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.63 or 0.07390039 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

