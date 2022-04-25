Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $73.42, but opened at $75.52. Otis Worldwide shares last traded at $74.97, with a volume of 10,211 shares traded.

The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.94.

About Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

