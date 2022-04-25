Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Lowered to $152.00 at DA Davidson

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,569 shares of company stock valued at $899,645 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

