Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Up 2.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $670.00 to $823.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $593.86 and last traded at $587.39. Approximately 7,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,702,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $571.58.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.94.
In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $576.97 and a 200 day moving average of $539.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of -124.27 and a beta of 1.28.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:PANW)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
