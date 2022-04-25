Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Up 2.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $670.00 to $823.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $593.86 and last traded at $587.39. Approximately 7,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,702,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $571.58.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.94.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $576.97 and a 200 day moving average of $539.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of -124.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

