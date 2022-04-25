Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Down 8.4%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) fell 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.46. 92,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,954,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.94%.

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $304,153.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,019.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 526,380 shares of company stock worth $8,184,957. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,690,000 after buying an additional 4,228,929 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,997,000 after buying an additional 1,076,397 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,361,000 after buying an additional 437,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,136,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,754,000 after buying an additional 416,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after buying an additional 6,751,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

