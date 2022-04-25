PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Down 7.5%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.65. Approximately 37,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,497,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

PBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $10,271,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,217,123 shares in the company, valued at $689,084,210.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 74.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,748,000 after purchasing an additional 398,972 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $860,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $12,380,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

