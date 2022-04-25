PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Down 7.5%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.65. Approximately 37,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,497,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.
PBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $10,271,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,217,123 shares in the company, valued at $689,084,210.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 74.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,748,000 after purchasing an additional 398,972 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $860,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $12,380,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.
About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
