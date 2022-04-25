PEPS Coin (PEPS) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $39,559.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 84.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.92 or 0.00206742 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

