Phore Achieves Market Capitalization of $376,688.94 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Phore has a total market cap of $376,688.94 and approximately $39.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002407 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,736,177 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

