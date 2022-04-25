Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 20,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 792,469 shares.The stock last traded at $16.60 and had previously closed at $16.57.

Several brokerages have commented on PDM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,657.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -8,400.00%.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.