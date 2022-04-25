Piper Sandler Raises Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $19.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE CRK opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.43. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

