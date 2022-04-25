PIXEL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $980.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 7% lower against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $980.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,482.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.78 or 0.00777555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.72 or 0.00199397 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00023343 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.