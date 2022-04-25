PotCoin Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $116.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,147.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,867.46 or 0.07324722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.89 or 0.00260273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.47 or 0.00785401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.55 or 0.00645122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00084222 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.27 or 0.00404290 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,507,865 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

