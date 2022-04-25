Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $180.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.50.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $161.25 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.63. The firm has a market cap of $390.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $4,000,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,622 shares of company stock valued at $79,418,240 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after acquiring an additional 972,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,502,000 after acquiring an additional 331,201 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

