Provoco Token Market Capitalization Tops $19,991.46 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (VOCO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $19,991.46 and approximately $1.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provoco Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00032973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00103557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

VOCO is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.