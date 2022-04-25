ProximaX (XPX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $106,530.00

ProximaX (XPX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $11.46 million and approximately $106,530.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

