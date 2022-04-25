PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Lowered to “Hold” at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers cut shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has 7,600.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PTNDY opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $25.52.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company also explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

