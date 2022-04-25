PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Lowered to “Hold” at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers cut shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has 7,600.00 target price on the stock.
OTCMKTS:PTNDY opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $25.52.
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
