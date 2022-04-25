QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QCRH. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. QCR has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.35.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.47 million. QCR had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QCR will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of QCR by 2.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth about $306,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

