Raymond James Analysts Give Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) a C$2.20 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.20 price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE QUIS opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$302.87 million and a P/E ratio of -28.33.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

