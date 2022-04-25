Raymond James Analysts Give Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) a C$2.20 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.20 price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CVE QUIS opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$302.87 million and a P/E ratio of -28.33.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
