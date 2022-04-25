Raymond James Trims Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Target Price to $135.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.83.

ABT stock opened at $119.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $210.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.67. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

