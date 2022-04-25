Raze Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $479,150.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $479,150.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.12 or 0.07407655 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00045879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

