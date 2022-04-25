RED (RED) 24 Hour Volume Tops $24,199.00

RED (RED) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. RED has a market capitalization of $529,046.03 and approximately $24,199.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RED has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.00259883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001403 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.