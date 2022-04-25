RED Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (RED) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, RED has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $545,065.36 and approximately $29,279.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.97 or 0.00258711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001353 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.