Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Receives €36.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “N/A” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €34.62 ($37.22).

RNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday.

Renault stock traded down €0.31 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €23.21 ($24.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($108.28). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.78.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

