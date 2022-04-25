Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

REZI opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after purchasing an additional 320,016 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 602.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,208 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 82,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

