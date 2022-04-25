Rimbit Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (RBT)

Rimbit (RBT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Rimbit has a total market cap of $80,030.24 and approximately $5.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rimbit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rimbit has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rimbit Coin Profile

Rimbit is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official message board is www.rimbit.com/forums . Rimbit’s official website is www.rimbit.com . Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Rimbit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rimbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

