RING X PLATFORM Price Tops $0.0294 on Top Exchanges (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,192,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

