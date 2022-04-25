Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,200 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($67.66) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,780 ($75.20) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.17) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.25) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($94.98) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,791.54 ($75.35).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO opened at GBX 5,664 ($73.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.46). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,849.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,256.15. The company has a market capitalization of £91.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a GBX 352.32 ($4.58) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.48), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($749,474.24).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.