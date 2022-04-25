RioDeFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.25 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $552,976.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 299,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

