Robert W. Baird Trims Herc (NYSE:HRI) Target Price to $158.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.57.

Herc stock opened at $132.02 on Thursday. Herc has a 12-month low of $98.36 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.01). Herc had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Herc will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Herc by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 68.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Herc by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Herc by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Herc by 53.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

