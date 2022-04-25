Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$89.00 at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of RCI opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

