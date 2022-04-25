Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at CIBC

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$78.08.

RCI.B opened at C$73.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.96. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$56.00 and a 12 month high of C$80.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$69.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.57.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

