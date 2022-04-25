RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives €60.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €60.25 ($64.78).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.06) price objective on RTL Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.74 ($65.31) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($64.34) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($81.74).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

