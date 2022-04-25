Rune (RUNE) Market Cap Reaches $917,283.98

Rune (RUNE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $67.86 or 0.00171886 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $917,283.98 and approximately $357.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.63 or 0.07390039 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.