Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SFRGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of SFRGY stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $8.05. 4,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $13.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

As of October 1, 2021, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Inter Parfums, Inc

