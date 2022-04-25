Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

SZGPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.62) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €28.50 ($30.65) to €32.50 ($34.95) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.51) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.16.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

