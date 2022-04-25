Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,676 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,807,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,604,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.61. 479,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473,574. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.