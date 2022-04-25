S&CO Inc. Has $38.36 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

S&CO Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.7% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $38,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of ABT traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,710,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,269. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

