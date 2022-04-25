S&CO Inc. Has $72.49 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

S&CO Inc. lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 5.1% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.29% of Church & Dwight worth $72,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.79. 1,029,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,201. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.