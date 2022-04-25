S&CO Inc. Sells 10,385 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the period. Mosaic accounts for about 3.4% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Mosaic worth $47,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,870. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.94.

NYSE:MOS traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.77. 10,089,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,535,346. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

