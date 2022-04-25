SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Raised to $94.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $83.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.22.

SEAS stock opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

