Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) COO Sells $529,787.56 in Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) COO Omead Ostadan sold 52,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $529,787.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SEER stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. Seer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Seer’s quarterly revenue was up 933.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Seer by 1,462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Seer by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seer during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

