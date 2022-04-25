Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,127.77.

Shopify stock opened at $459.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. Shopify has a 12 month low of $454.03 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $642.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1,077.11.

Shares of Shopify are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

