Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.20) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Shares of FAN stock opened at GBX 429 ($5.58) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 437.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 483.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of £849.87 million and a P/E ratio of 32.26. Volution Group has a 1-year low of GBX 387 ($5.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 565 ($7.35).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

In related news, insider Paul Hollingworth bought 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £20,019.82 ($26,047.12).

Volution Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.