Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Signify from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Signify stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. Signify has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

