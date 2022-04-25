Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMPL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,035,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,836,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,324,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,339,000 after buying an additional 373,500 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after buying an additional 254,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 885,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,824,000 after buying an additional 231,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

