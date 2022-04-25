Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading 7.8% Higher

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $189.16 and last traded at $187.44. 84,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,410,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.84.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

